Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given a C$15.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$15.75 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.