Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 29.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 100.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,391,000 after buying an additional 105,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $104.62 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

