Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,704,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 348,892 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $52,005,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of News by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 484,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,377,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NWSA opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. News Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.