Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 779.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,610 shares of company stock worth $3,901,405. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

