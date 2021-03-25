Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 7,615 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $40.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.