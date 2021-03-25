Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,721 Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,698,000 after buying an additional 173,495 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 437,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 67,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 67,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $4,615,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

PAHC opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

