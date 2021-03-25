Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Priority Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Priority Technology by 37.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $527.00 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.74. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,001,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,310 shares of company stock worth $720,928. Insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

