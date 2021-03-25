Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 742.56 ($9.70).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Electrocomponents to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 799 ($10.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

ECM opened at GBX 982 ($12.83) on Thursday. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 476.70 ($6.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,031 ($13.47). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 978.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 842.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The stock has a market cap of £4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 33.81.

In related news, insider Rona A. Fairhead bought 12,450 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

