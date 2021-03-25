RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Gary W. Rollins Sells 150,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $816,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,285,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RES shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RPC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RPC by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 175,016 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

