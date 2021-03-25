Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 476,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $41,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 412,207 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $8,714,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 43,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $108.10 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.