Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.66% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $42,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,606,000 after purchasing an additional 910,767 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,646,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,363 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,039,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,261,000 after purchasing an additional 109,985 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,997,000 after purchasing an additional 840,365 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,530,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KW stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.06 million. Analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

