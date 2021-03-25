Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,915 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $42,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 905.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 650,114 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 948,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after purchasing an additional 573,311 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,767,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 2,750.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 358,951 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

QIAGEN stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.