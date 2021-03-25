Kurland Family Investments, Ll Sells 41,750 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $2,625,657.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,433,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,463,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kurland Family Investments, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,556,352.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00.

Shares of PFSI opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.