Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $369.04 million, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

