Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,995.00.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,765.20 on Monday. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,335.20 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,934.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,956.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

