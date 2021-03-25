Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Given “Hold” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.
Shares of CS stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $14.95.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
