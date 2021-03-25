Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Given “Hold” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of CS stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 40.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 61.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 432.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

