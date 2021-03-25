Piper Sandler Lowers B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BGS. Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $31.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 99,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

