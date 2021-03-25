D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $87.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.