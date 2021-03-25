Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $414.86.

NYSE CP opened at $356.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $202.68 and a 1 year high of $385.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

