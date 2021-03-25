Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 294.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.77% of Tempur Sealy International worth $42,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 192,456 shares of company stock worth $5,731,550 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

