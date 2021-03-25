Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 466,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 126,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after purchasing an additional 114,505 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,552,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100,974 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,094,436. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $108.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $111.99.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

