Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 26,410 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lydall were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDL. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter worth about $4,105,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall in the third quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,112,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,218 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 704,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after buying an additional 44,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lydall by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,722,000 after buying an additional 28,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

Shares of Lydall stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Lydall, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.