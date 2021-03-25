Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several research analysts have commented on ALTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $68.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $129,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $35,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,344 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,970 over the last 90 days. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock valued at $175,125,000 after buying an additional 425,460 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 337,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 53,597 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,674 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 51,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,975 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

