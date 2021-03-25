Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Gabelli

Gabelli cut shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.68.

ELAN opened at $28.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.63, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

