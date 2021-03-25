Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.43.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,440 shares of company stock worth $2,273,739 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

