Truist Securities Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $96.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.63.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $100.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $613,939,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,803,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

