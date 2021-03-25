Morgan Stanley Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $309.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $309.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ESS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.50.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $276.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $183.77 and a 52 week high of $294.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.92.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $485,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

