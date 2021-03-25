HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HEXO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a sell rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. HEXO has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $802.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Equities research analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in HEXO by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in HEXO during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

