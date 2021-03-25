Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DOC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.70.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,663,000 after purchasing an additional 232,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 274,709 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 49,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.