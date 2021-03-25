Barclays PLC Sells 21,483 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,483 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OPK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in OPKO Health by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

OPK stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,896.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,758,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

