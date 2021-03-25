Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 545.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAN opened at $84.50 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $125.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.33.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

