Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOD opened at $19.27 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $700.91 million, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

