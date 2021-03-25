Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,214,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,020,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,260,000 after acquiring an additional 143,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after acquiring an additional 130,225 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,216,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,209,000 after acquiring an additional 93,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,170,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.