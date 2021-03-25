Barclays PLC Has $689,000 Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $257.64 on Thursday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.40 and a 12 month high of $270.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. Coherent’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.56.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

