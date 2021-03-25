Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,891 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kearny Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $38,360.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $93,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.74. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

