Barclays PLC Sells 4,322 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PQ Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PQ Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PQG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

NYSE PQG opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

PQ Group Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

