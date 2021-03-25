Barclays PLC Sells 13,869 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,869 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Caleres worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Caleres by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Caleres by 35.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Caleres in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,030. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAL opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $680.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. Caleres’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Caleres currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

