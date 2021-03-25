Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASND. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $923,000.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $124.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $102.88 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. Research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

