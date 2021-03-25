Barclays PLC Has $676,000 Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 242.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Beazer Homes USA worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 204,649 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,992,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sidoti started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NYSE BZH opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.