Citigroup Inc. Has $551,000 Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vicor by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $82.69 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $191,014.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,869.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $4,252,631.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,271 shares of company stock worth $7,286,456. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.