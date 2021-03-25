Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $66.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Oracle from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Oracle stock opened at $66.83 on Monday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

