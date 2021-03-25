Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Sells $1,486,800.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 960,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,802,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,592,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,548,750.00.

MIME opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,494,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens started coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

