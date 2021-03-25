DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Magal Security Systems (NYSE:ID)

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Magal Security Systems (NYSE:ID) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s current price.
NYSE ID opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Magal Security Systems has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.36.
About Magal Security Systems
