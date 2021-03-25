NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

