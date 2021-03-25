Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President Sells $1,095,047.25 in Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $787.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

