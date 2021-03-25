Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of ENTX stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.41. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.63% of Entera Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

