Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by BMO Capital Markets

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FNKO. Truist upped their price target on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

FNKO opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.92 million, a PE ratio of -71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $4,671,000. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its position in Funko by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

