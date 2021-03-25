Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 64,817 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 42,229 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTN opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

GTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

