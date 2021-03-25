Citigroup Inc. Purchases 19,888 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 224.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 59,438 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,463,000 after buying an additional 125,847 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 113,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,930,000 after buying an additional 248,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $633.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

