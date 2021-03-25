Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PGT Innovations worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 72,016 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 77.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 230,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.